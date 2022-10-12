Atiku Abubakar of the PDP is going the extra mile to get every aggrieved member of the party to his side as he forges ahead to the 2023 presidential poll

Atiku had to reschedule his rallies in some northern states to meet with new appeasers who will pacify Governor Nyesom Wike and his camp

Among those whom Atiku was said to have recently recruited for the task are former PDP governors

In a bid to get Governor Nyesom Wike to his side, Atiku Abubakar has put on hold his presidential campaign in major northern states: Kebbi and Zamfara.

Speaking on this decision, the spokesperson for the Atiku's campaign organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed:

“The campaign for Kebbi and Zamfara was rescheduled. The campaign is fully on course. PDP and our candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, are fully focused on rescuing Nigeria from the utter maladministration of the APC.”

It was gathered that Atiku had to reschedule the rallies in the state earlier slated to be held on Wednesday, October 12, to meet with some bigwigs in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including former governors.

The aim is to woo Wike and his strong men into supporting the presidential ambition of the former vice president who is certain that the PDP needs unity and composure to better its chances in the 2023 general elections.

