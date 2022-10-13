The flag bearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar has taken another step to reconcile with his foe, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

Ahead of the crucial 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is taking a big leap to curb the cracks within the party.

The unifier as he is fondly called has drafted former Senate President, David Mark, former Delta state governor, James Ibori and former Rivers state governor, Peter Odili to perform the task of ending the ongoing crisis in the party.

Governor Nyesom Wike and five other serving PDP governors have insisted on the removal of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of PDP. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar

As reported by The Nation, these three PDP grandmasters have been saddled with the task of pacifying the aggrieved Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike who has been in a heated feud with the presidential candidate and the national chairman of the party.

Prior to this development, Governor Wike and his cohort have been at loggerheads with the camp of the presidential candidate over his refusal to instruct the national chairman (Iyorchia Ayu) to step down from his position.

Governor Wike and his cohorts have been of the opinion that the party has been drifting away from its original tenets as a party that supports inclusivity and fairness.

The aggrieved PDP members have kicked against having the party produce the presidential candidate from the north and the national chairman from the same region.

Some of the key aggrieved members are five serving governors which include Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers).

Legit.ng gathered all five of them missed out on the campaign kick-off in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

PDP suspends campaign activities

Meanwhile, reports have that the PDP has put its campaign activities on hold based on the fact that the PDP is already a divided house.

This means that rallies that are meant to be held in Kebbi, Kaduna, and Zamfara as scheduled in their lineup have been postponed.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the presidential campaign spokesperson confirmed the development while stating that the Kaduna rally has been rescheduled until Monday, October 17.

He, however, stated that there is no rescheduled date for Kebbi and Zamfara states at present.

2023 election: “Ignoring Wike is dangerous”, Tinubu’s strong ally tells PDP

Meanwhile, the ongoing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is steaming in flames as the day goes by.

At present, several moves for reconciliation and a truce are still stalling as some of the bigwigs are insistent on their demand.

Reacting to this feud, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has urged relevant stakeholders in the party to settle their differences.

