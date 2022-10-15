Ahead of the 2023 elections, Obidike Chukwuebuka has urged religious leaders to teach their followers to embrace religious tolerance and mutual respect

The young APC chieftain said Nigeria will continue to develop if the citizens display love and understanding among themselves and for the government

Obidike added that the government is equal to the task and desirous of improving the lives of Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for increased love and more understanding among Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, for peaceful co-existence and growth of the country.

The young APC member said this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, October 14, appealing to religious leaders to educate their followers on the importance of tolerance and mutual respect.

APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka wants Nigerian religious leaders to educate followers on tolerance and mutual respect. Photo credit: Obidike Chukwuebuka

Source: Facebook

According to Obidike, Nigeria will continue to develop and grow if the citizens display love and understanding not only among themselves but also for the government.

He implored Nigerians to shun ethnic, political and religious differences and work towards building a safer and better Nigeria.

“It is a challenging period for us in Nigeria, but the government is equal to the task and desirous of improving the lives of our people. They just need our love, support, prayers and understanding.

“The only way you can do this is by sharing love and understanding among yourselves which is the major ingredient for a peaceful co-existence," Obidike said.

