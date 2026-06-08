A Nigerian bride-to-be has cried out on social media after returning home to begin her wedding preparations

In a now-viral video, she lamented bitterly after finding the rooms very dirty, as the house had been empty for a while

She lamented that none of her siblings or family members had cared to return early to assist her with cleaning the place

A Nigerian lady on the brink of marriage turned to social media to voice her frustration after she returned to her family home to organise her forthcoming nuptials.

The house she entered had been left unoccupied for some time, and the condition of the interior shocked her.

Bride-to-be laments over state of her village house. Photo credit: @doriskc1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride-to-be cries out, calls out family

The footage was posted on TikTok by the user identified as @DorisKC on the platform.

In the clip, she spoke directly to her relatives and friends while surveying the state of the rooms and furnishings.

The video quickly went viral on the platform and attracted attention from social media users.

Viewers watched as she walked through the building, pointing out layers of dust, scattered items and areas that had clearly not been attended to since her departure.

The tone of her voice reflected exhaustion and disappointment as she lamented the effort she had been forced to carry out alone.

She explained that the date for her traditional and white wedding ceremonies had already been fixed for the weekend, yet she had received little support from those closest to her.

According to her, she had been managing the preparations single-handedly despite expecting assistance from her siblings and other family members.

The lack of help left her overwhelmed as the hours counted down to the event.

Bride-to-be laments over lack of assistance. Photo credit: @doriskc1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"My people please come back o. On Saturday is my marriage but see my house. See how everywhere is dirty. None of my people want to come back and assist me. Only me has been working since. This is not fair o. See how dirty everywhere is. Nobody wants to come back and help me. See kitchen."

Reactions as bride-to-be laments online

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Vivianne said:

"I don’t understand this content thing. Call cleaning service very simple. How do u expect people to leave their business to come and start doing cleaning. Call cleaning service and pay them it’s their job."

@Emmanuel said:

"That’s why I tell people to build small house don’t think because a lot of money and you want build bigger houses remember future because nor of your children will stay that house again two bedrooms or three very ok you can use the rest of money house for business at student area you will be collecting money from it."

@Xclusive Fashion Statement reacted:

"Please if you have money, employ the help of cleaning service,i know how frustrating this can be, sorry!!! its will definitely end in praise."

@Dezyjewel commented:

"Nne Weldone. The same thing happened to me l called cleaning agent they said 800k, where l see money. Even my cousin l called non of them showed up even the one that came l paid him, thank God for wisdom to go home on time and start cleaning, l use 3weeks to clean.It is well oo. God will help you."

@LOLO added:

"Why not outsource the cleaning? That's a whole lot of work. You should be resting and enjoying the days leading up to your big day, not overwhelming yourself with chores or worrying about whether someone will come and help you. Take some of that stress off your plate."

See the post below:

Bride cries bitterly over wedding dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian bride could not control her emotions when her designer failed to show up on time with her wedding dress.

In an emotional video posted on TikTok, the bride burst into tears while calling her designer to ask about her whereabouts.

Source: Legit.ng