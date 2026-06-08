Afrobeats singer Chike faced a divided audience during his musical performance at Funnybone's 10th anniversary event in Lagos

Female fans danced and sang along to his romantic songs, while many male guests wore stern expressions

The awkward moment came weeks after public backlash trailed allegations of his romantic affair with Frank Edoho's estranged wife, Sandra

Afrobeats singer Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known as Chike, stirred mixed reactions during his performance at comedian Funnybone’s 10th anniversary celebration in Lagos.

While female fans sang along joyfully and danced to his romantic ballads, many men in the audience appeared unmoved and with stern faces, creating a contrast that quickly became the subject of online discussion.

The performance came just weeks after Chike faced heavy criticism following allegations of an affair with Sandra Edoho, the estranged wife of popular broadcaster and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host Frank Edoho.

Female fans sing and dance as Chike performs in Lagos weeks after alleged affair with Sandra Edoho while male audience members stand stone-faced. Photo: officialchike

Source: Instagram

The claims triggered heated debates across social media, with fans and celebrities weighing in on what many Nigerians described as a “man do man” situation that crossed an unspoken boundary.

Despite the controversy, women at Chike's latest stage performance at Funnybon'e party appeared unfazed, focusing on Chike’s smooth vocals and emotional delivery instead.

Their excitement reflected how his music continues to resonate strongly with female audiences, and the support many women have for the singer.

In contrast, several men showed visible disinterest, reflecting how the scandal has shaped public opinion along gender lines.

Clips from the night quickly spread online, sparking conversations about Chike’s career trajectory and the lingering impact of the affair allegations.

Watch the video of Chike's stage performance below:

Reactions trail Chike's performance at Funnybone’s anniversary

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Netizens expressed mixed feelings about the visible tension between the male guests and the singer.

@topshot0312:

“Why are the men squeezing face and giving attitude to our husband😍… ori yin jabe 😂”

@abigail_aidela_:

“Jealousy wan finish all the men there, especially those that don’t treat their wives well 😂😂”

@deeler.to:

“Men just dey grind jaw 😂😂, women should understand men have unspoken codes of conduct when it comes to things like this!”

@shona_linda:

“Even the men cheating on their beloved wives are frowning 😂😂😂 Fire on Chike 🔥❤️”

@ad_nap2023:

“Women, make your own money so that you go fit afford tickets make you no dey sing for your mind because the man wey carry you no like Chike😂😂. Nice one Chike, give Dem pressure”

@vixennelly:

“Why are the men angry. Dont treat your women well first and they will go for Chike.”

Chike faces cold treatment from male fans at Funnybone's event weeks after an alleged romantic affair with Frank Edoho's wife. Photo: officialchike

Source: Instagram

Shan George reacts to Chike's alleged scandal

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that veteran Nollywood actress Shan George weighed in on the marital crisis between Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya Edoho, involving Chike.

The actress took to her Facebook page on May 21 to state that intimacy with another man’s wife is unacceptable regardless of any issues in the marriage, explaining that couples often experience quarrels but that does not justify infidelity within the home.

Shan George concluded by insisting that Chike must apologise to Frank Edoho and to men whose marriages he may have disrupted, urging the singer to focus only on unmarried women.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng