The debate regarding the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress is still on in the polity

A few months before the 2023 elections, the northern APC Christians have taken a stand against the party's same faith ticket as they make bold moves

This is as the leaders have decided to ignore the party's flagbearers, Bola Tinubu and his vice Kashim Shettima and maintained the ticket is no good for the country as a whole

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, the Northern Christian leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Northern Muslim political leaders on Sunday, October 9, said voting along religious lines may trigger negative consequences among Nigerians and threaten national development.

According to the Punch, they also agreed to adopt one of the presidential candidates in a bid to defeat the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the APC despite the public outcry.

APC Northern Christian leaders shun Tinubu, Shettima, plan to adopt another presidential candidate.

Source: Facebook

The APC Northern Christian leaders plot against Tinubu and Shettima

The APC Northern Christian leaders, led by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, agreed to focus on issues that unite them as a people rather than dwell on political topics, The Cable report added.

The resolutions were contained in a communiqué jointly signed by Dogara and a former deputy governor of Sokoto state, Mukhari Shagari, after a consultative meeting held in Abuja on Saturday, October 8.

The Christian leaders plan to adopt a consensus candidate against APC’s ticket

The communiqué partly read,

“The APC Northern Christian leaders have, in line with their communiqué issued on July 29, 2022, met with some Muslim brothers and sisters across the 19 northern states and the FCT and resolved as follows:

“That we have agreed to work together to foster unity, peace, and national cohesion.

“To work together and jointly adopt a pan-Nigerian political platform that will engender unity, inclusiveness, and a sense of belonging among the Nigerian citizenry.”

Catholic leader says APC’s Muslim-Muslim “ticket is a political decision”, reveals who faithful should vote

John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, has said that the same faith ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the best political decision for the party.

However, the cleric noted that the Catholic church had not taken a position on the Muslim Muslim ticket of the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election.

The religious leader said the Catholic faithful would decide their choice of candidate individually in the election while adding that he would not vote for the ruling party because of the same faith ticket.

2023 elections: Bola Tinubu speaks after his return from London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu assured Nigerians that their hope is now back.

Speaking Thursday night, October 6, in Abuja, Tinubu, who arrived from London a few hours earlier, said he is “back actively.”

“The trip was very good. I enjoyed my break and I am happy to be back in my fatherland. Nigerians should expect a very intelligent ability to think and perform. Nigerians should expect that the help they needed is here," he said.

