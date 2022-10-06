APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria days after speculations about his state of health

Photos and videos of Tinubu disembarking from his private jet are already trending on social media

The arrival of Tinubu is expected to kick-start the APC's presidential campaign activities across the nation

FCT, Abuja - After days of speculations on his whereabout, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally returned to Nigeria.

The private plane of the APC presidential candidate landed in the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday, October 6.

Tinubu has been out of the country for 12 days. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu was received at the airport by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and other senior APC officials.

Former national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and former Nigeria Ports Authority managing director, Hadiza Bala-Usman were also among the officials that received the former Lagos state governor at the airport.

Tinubu was in the company of Ibrahim Masari, the APCV vice presidential placeholder on arrival to Nigeria.

As he disembarked from his private plane, chants of 'city boy' rented the air as excited supporters of the ruling party welcomed Tinubu back into the country after 12 days of absentia.

The arrival of Tinubu is expected to kick-start the APC's presidential campaign activities across the country with the former Lagos state governor leading from the front.

APC to expand campaign council list to accommodate aggrieved chieftains

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu have concluded plans to include an additional 2,000 members in the newly constituted presidential campaign council of the APC.

The move was aimed at pacifying APC National Working Committee members and state governors who were dissatisfied with the 422-member campaign council.

The list of members released by the secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, in Abuja, was said to have angered many of the party's chieftains.

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

Meanwhile, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

Source: Legit.ng