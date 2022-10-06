The minister of state for Labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has said that the 2023 presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is hale and hearty.

Keyamo's reaction follows concerns across quarters over the well-being of Tinubu was is contesting for the 2023 presidential election under the platform of APC.

Festus Keyamo has said that Bola Tinubu is hale and hearty. Photo: Bola Tinubu

The APC and Tinubu's handlers including an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari have continued to share photos and videos of Tinubu on various social media platforms.

However, addressing the concerns raised about Tinubu's health condition, Keyamo said the APC's flag bearer is out of the country for a number of days and would be back shortly.

Seyi Tinubu's revelation of his father's health condition

Keyamo while speaking on Arise Television said he spoke to the Jagaban's son, Seyi who confirmed that his father is doing well.

His words:

“He’s hale, hearty and healthy. He’s out of the country for a number of days. No controversy, about his whereabouts. And he’s not a president to issue statements as to his whereabouts.

"And I spoke with his son this morning. I spoke with Seyi and he said Asiwaju is fine. He was sleeping.”

