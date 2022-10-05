The ruling All Progressive Congress is currently stuck in limbo over its presidential campaign council list

Some of the party stalwarts and governors have vehemently rejected the controversial list

Meanwhile, meetings are still ongoing over preparations for the forthcoming general elections

FCT, Abuja - A crucial stakeholder meeting has been staged by the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong.

The Daily Trust newspaper reported that the meeting was staged to enhance strategy to help solidify the chances of the ruling party in the forthcoming general elections.

Governor Simon Lalong on Tuesday, October 4 staged a meeting with some APC governors and some other party top stakeholders over the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Simon Lalong

Legit.ng also gathered that the meeting had the presence of some APC governors who converged at the APC national headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, October 4.

APC campaign kick-off still uncertain - Reports

Meanwhile, controversy continues to trail the operations of the APC following the rejection of the presidential campaign council list that was released by the national secretary of the party, James Faleke.

The 422-member list was heavily criticised by some of the major big wigs in the party following some strange inclusions in the list.

One of the most controversial inclusions in the list was the name of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

These disparities and controversies further forced the party to suspend its inauguration and campaign kick-off.

