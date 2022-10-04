Some APC supporters in Ibadan, Oyo state say they were attacked by hoodlums during their recent procession in the area

The APC in the state claimed that the thugs were sent to disrupt the rally by Governor Seyi Makinde and his boys

The opposition party in the state organised a procession in the southwest state to drum support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ibadan - Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state were reportedly injured in Ibadan during a campaign rally by the party on Tuesday, October 4 when some hoodlums allegedly launched an attack on the crowd.

The opposition party in the state had staged a rally from their secretariat at Oke Ado area of Ibadan and were moving towards Oje area according to Punch newspaper.

The Governor Makinde-led government is yet to respond to the allegation. Photo credit: Oyo state government

The APC had organised the rally to drum support for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the Oyo state governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin and other candidates in the state.

Some of the supporters were said to have been injured during the attack which loyalists of the APC blamed on the chairman, Park Management System (PMS), Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxiliary, and his boys.

Folarin, in a statement after the incident, alleged that Governor Seyi Makinde and Auxiliary were behind the attack.

He said Auxiliary attacked the procession from behind when he was aware that the candidates of the party who were also among the crowd were at the front.

The statement read in part:

“I’ve just been informed that Makinde’s thugs led by notorious Lamidi Auxiliary have launched coordinated attacks on our members and support groups.

“Auxiliary personally led the attacks at Iyana Labiran enroute Oje in Ibadan. As peace loving and law-abiding citizens, we won’t take the law into our own hands.

“Not minding the deadly attacks on our members by Makinde’s agents of darkness, we’re continuing our walk for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima. The injured members are receiving treatments at an undisclosed hospital.”

However, Auxiliary, when contacted through the of the PMS, Emiola Jelili, debunked the allegation.

He said:

“The PMS is reiterating for the umpteenth time that the opposition APC should stop drawing Alhaji Auxiliary into its internal crisis and affairs. They should keep his name off their mouths.”

