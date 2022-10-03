The presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has received another major boost, a few months before the 2023 elections

This time around, the Kaduna APC governorship candidate Uba Sani disclosed that Tinubu is fit for the office of the presidency come 2023

Meanwhile, the former governor of Lagos state, contrary to reports of his ill health maintained he is still alive and ready to serve Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kaduna state, Uba Sani, has said that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is the most qualified of all candidates jostling to be the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Sani, an incumbent Senator representing Kaduna Central, said Tinubu fought and paid his dues for the enthronement of democracy in the country today while other presidential candidates were mere military apologists, The Punch reported.

Again, Uba Sani backs Tinubu for president, a few months before the 2023 elections. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Uba Sani gives reason

According to the Governorship hopeful, it is the turn of Tinubu to be Nigeria’s President, as he has all it takes to propel the country to greatness.

Sani spoke at the award ceremony of the Association of Lagos State Indigenes in Kaduna State, during the ‘Isokan Omo Eko Day’, in the state capital on Sunday, October 2nd.

He said:

“You cannot compare Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with other Presidential Candidates, because they were nowhere to be found when Asiwaju and people like us were fighting for the enthronement of the democracy we now enjoy today.

“Today, we have the democracy we fought for, I believe it is the turn of Asiwaju to be President of our great nation because he has what it takes to move Nigeria to a greater height. None of the other candidates has his record of achievements and we believe he will perform excellently well.”

Trouble for PDP in Kaduna as Ndigbo endorses Uba Sani's guber ambition

The Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flagbearer for 2023, Senator Uba Sani has expressed joy over the endorsement of his candidature by the Igbo Community in the state.

The development followed the lawmaker's courtesy visit to the Grand Patron of the Igbo Community, Ozo Chief Francis Naegbuna, Ozo Ndigbo and representatives of the Ogbo Community, headed by President-General - Chief Francis Ani.

The lawmaker, in a statement on Monday, September 26, noted that the Igbo community has also expressed their readiness to "mobilize extensively to ensure it comes to fruition."

2023: Huge blow for Atiku as thousands of PDP members dump party, declare support for Uba Sani, Tinubu

The Kaduna state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani has empowered traders with N20 million naira.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambata reports that his campaign also got a major boost too as the Arewa Traders Association in collaboration with the Kaduna State Traders Association from all 23 local governments across the state, unanimously declared their support for his candidacy.

The group also declared their full support for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, ahead of the 2023 elections.

