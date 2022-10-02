Some governors on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in a crucial meeting in Enugu. The meeting is led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

Governors present at the meeting include Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu. Others are Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Wike, Ortom, Makinde in crucial meeting in Enugu: Photo credit: The Nation

According to a statement by the Enugu government, the governors held a “crucial meeting in the Enugu Government House to discuss matters of public interest”.

The meeting was said to have lasted for several hours.

The meeting comes amid a crisis in the party over calls for Iyorchia Ayu to step down as national chairman of the party.

The five governors were also absent at the inauguration of the PDP presidential campaign council, which held on September 28.

