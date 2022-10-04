Lagos state workers are set to dance to the famous 'Buga' song following a recent increase in their salaries

This disclosure of salary increase for worker resident in Lagos was made by the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, October 4

Governor Sanwo-Olu also promised to ensure that the backlog of pensions owed to all pensioners in the state will be paid

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a salary increase for all workers in the state.

Vanguard reports that while the governor did not disclose the actual amount or increase made to the workers' salary, he claimed his action will surpass that of the Federal Government which has pegged the national minimum wage at N30,000.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Lagos workers will be dancing 'Buga' with the new salary increase. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

The governor also noted that Lagos state is a pacesetter and the first in setting the standard which is expected to be emulated by other states.

Addressing a large crowd of workers at the Head of Service office in Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said the state government understands that the inflation is hiting on the people and is determined to cushion its effects.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“Last month (September), I instructed the Head of Service, HoS, the Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions to work out modalities for salary increase for the entire over 100,000 of public service workforce.

“We are capable of doing this. Lagos leads while others follow in Nigeria. In salary increment, we are leading again.

“We are going to reflect the popular ‘Buga’ slogan in the payment of salaries. We are not going to wait for the Federal Government’s minimum wage increase."

He also noted that the new salary increments implementation will take place with effect from early next year.

Payment of backlog of pensions

Assuring that the state government will clear all the backlog of pensions owed to pensioners, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos would not wait for workers' unions to hold them to ransom before doing the needful.

He added:

"I want to reassure you that all the few outstanding backlogs of pensions will be sorted out this week and payment by the end of October. We are the highest and best paying pensions in Nigeria.

“We are clearing the entire backlog of pensions; it’s a liability we met on ground.”

Ready for Obidient rally? Police officers take positions in iconic Lagos locations, photos emerge

The officers of the Nigerian police were stationed at strategic locations in Lagos state ahead of the scheduled October 1, rally by the Obidient movement.

One of the locations where police officers have been deployed in the state is the Lekki Tollgate following a court order on Thursday, September 29.

The court had ordered that members of the Obidient team, who are supporters of Peter Obi, Labour Party's presidential candidate can pass through the tollgate during their rally but must converge at the location.

Another Obidient march? Peter Obi's supporters release details of 'Mother of All' rally in Lagos

Supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, are set to hold a rally in Lagos state.

The team lead for the supporters said the rally will take place in three different locations across the state.

According to the lead, relevant security agencies across the country have been notified about the rally through the appropriate channel.

Source: Legit.ng