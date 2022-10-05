The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Ebonyi state has said that it is against any form of violent agitation in Nigeria.

Premium Times reports that the group confirmed its support for the corporate existence of Nigeria as one unified entity.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned all forms of violent agitation in the southeast. Photo: Ferdinand Ude

Speaking during a press conference in Abakiliki, Ebonyi state's capital city on Monday, October 3, the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state, Peter Mbam, noted that the group is also not in support of any kind of marginalisation of the people.

Mbam while stating that it is the responsibility of the group to protect all Igbo in Nigeria and the diaspora, added that misgovernance and social injustice to one affect all.

His words:

“As the name implies, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is responsible for the protection of Ndigbo Worldwide. There’s no part of the world where you will not find an Igbo man or Igbo people.

“In Nigeria, Ohanaeze supports all agitations that support the interest of Ndigbo and any other marginalised group.

“We work with governments at all levels; the federal, state and local governments to ensure that the citizens get what they expect from the leadership of the country."

Mbam added that the socio-political group is out to ensure that the religious, economic and political interests of every Nigerian are secured.

He said:

“We are advocates for lawful approach in solving critical national problems; we believe in diplomacy and round-table approach and do not support Ndigbo to leave Nigeria.

“We still want to be in Nigeria. We want a restructured Nigeria where social justice, fairness, equity and equality will reign supreme and we want a Nigeria where we will be treated not as second-class citizens.”

