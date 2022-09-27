Supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, are set to hold a rally in Lagos state

The team lead for the supporters said the rally will take place in three different locations across the state

According to the lead, relevant security agencies across the country have been notified about the rally through the appropraite channel

Members of the Obidient family, the support team of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are set to conduct a 'Mother of All' rally in Lagos state.

Guardian reports that the team said it was prepared to hold a four-million-man march in Lagos to show support for Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The team said that the Lagos rally will take place in three different locations.

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the planned rally, Christopher Ademuyiwa, the chairman of the publicity and media committee, for the team said the rally would take place in three different locations in the city of Lagos.

According to Ademuyiwa, the event is being organised by a coalition of all the support teams for Obi-Datti ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

The Punch reports that Ademuyiwa confirmed that the rally which will take place on Saturday, October 1, would hold simultaneously in Lekki Phase 1, Archbishop Vining Memorial Church, GRA, Ikeja and Federal Housing Authority (FHA) field in Festac.

His words:

“This march is more like a carnival and the Obidients in Lagos are gearing up in large numbers to show their support for the Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed presidential ticket.

"Also, plans have been made to have buses transport Obidients to and from their locations and the bus pickup points will be released on social media."

The legality of the Obi-Datti rally

In addition, Ademuyiwa noted that the rally is constitutional and within the legal electoral time frame and calendar of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also noted that all security agencies across the country have been duly notified through the appropriate channels.

He said:

"The police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Department of State Services (DSS) will be on the ground to provide security.”

