Some APC members in Rivers state have condemned the relationship between the state governor, Nyesom Wike and some southwest governors

The aggrieved members, which included the state house of assembly and house of representatives members, called on the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to stop romancing Wike

They said APC leaders that visited the PDP governor on his invitation are practically campaigning for the governor with the praises they reign on him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Some stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the south-south region, particularly in Rivers state, including aspirants, have called on the party’s presidential candidate and southwest governors to stop romancing Nyesom Wike.

The national and state house of assembly and other party faithful said members of the APC in the state find it discouraging to see APC leaders that they look up to dealing with a known political opponent, Governor Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Vanguard reported.

Fresh crisis rocks APC over Wike's relationship with party leaders Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The aggrieved party members said the leaders go as far as inaugurating projects on Wike’s invitation, thereby boosting the chances of the PDP in Rivers with their praises on the governor ahead of the general election.

APC members point accusing fingers to Buhari, Adamu

The candidates spoke at a one-day consultative meeting of the south-south executive committee, where the APC national vice chairman of the zone, Victor Giadom, presided over Port Harcourt.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They also alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and the party's national working committee have neglected the Rivers state chapter of the party.

They said the party's national chairman, Adamu Abdullahi-led APC, had failed to meet the stakeholders in the state over pressing issues.

2023: How karma is hunting Atiku, Wike, Ayu, others in PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that karma is set to hunt the PDP and key stakeholders over their failure to honour the call for southern presidency come 2023

The largest opposition, which is supposed to have built on the weakness of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration on security and inflation, decided to present a northern candidate against the nationalistic view

The party had claimed that the south enjoyed more power than the north in its 16 years of rule, but nationalistically, many southerners believe power should not stay in the north after 8 years of Buhari

Source: Legit.ng