Karma is set to hunt the PDP and key stakeholders over their failure to honour the call for southern presidency come 2023

The largest opposition, which is supposed to have built on the weakness of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration on security and inflation, decided to present a northern candidate against the nationalistic view

The party had claimed that the south enjoyed more power than the north in its 16 years of rule, but nationalistically, many southerners believe power should not stay in the north after 8 years of Buhari

Many have tagged the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as a total failure because of the persistent insecurity and rising inflation, which has made the pockets go dry and subject the bellies to hunger, but karma seemed to be on his side and his party ahead of the general election.

The insecurity and inflation have swept Buhari’s landmark achievements in infrastructure and agriculture under the rug, influencing the retired general’s comment that those who are supposed to talk about his achievements are not doing so.

Can PDP win 2023 presidential election?

The largest opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is meant to seize the opportunity on the ground and hijack the power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), decided to play the tribal game and jeopardised the hope of southerners taking over from Buhari.

The party presented another northern presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to take over from Buhari, on the ground that during the 16 years of the PDP rule, the southerners benefited most, which is 8 years of Olusegun Obasanjo and that 4 years of Goodluck Jonathan.

As much as this argument holds water within the PDP as a party, it does not have any strength in the national space for a northerner to take over from Buhari, except if Atiku, who is trying to present himself as a unifier, only sees himself in the picture.

Somewhere within, karma sets in and divides the party into factions. From a nationalistic view, the south should be president after Buhari, and the party should have presented a southerner as its presidential candidate.

Wike buries calls for southern presidency after losing primary to Atiku

After losing the primary to the former vice president, the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, who has been championing the call for a southern presidency in the party, quickly keep quiet on the call.

He had hoped to get the vice president slot, but no smart presidential candidate will go for a strong competitor like Wike as running mate in the right political milieu.

The governor met his karma as Atiku decided to go for more silent Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta state governor.

This ignited an unforeseen fire that influenced the call for the resignation of the party’s national Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

How calls for Ayu's resignation moved to regional demands

Ayu, who played a key role in ensuring that the party produced a northern candidate, shunning the call for a southern president, had praised the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as the hero of the PDP primaries after stepping down for Atiku.

He had thought Wike could be silenced in the shortest time, but the calls for his resignation have moved from Wike’s camp to regional demand.

The senator has met his karma as it was obvious that the southwest is already skimmed out of the PDP structure.

The major leaders, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and the party’s former deputy national chairman and elder, Bode George, have cried out.

What is Atiku's fate in 2023 as PDP crisis lingers?

On the other hand, Atiku may meet his biggest karma in the 2023 election. He had clinched the party’s on the wheel of all northern leadership.

Unfortunately, the party also announced a northerner as his campaign director general.

This is a big red flag for any southwest political observer that the region may have little or nothing if Atiku becomes president with the present structure.

The opposition could be waiting for the campaign to properly start and use all these to campaign against him in the region. As much as there is always the call for unity in the country, each region is always allergic when it feels out of the process or the entire system, this is what the PDP has practically done.

