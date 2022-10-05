The APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has commented on the importance of the party's state governors

Adamu said the ruling party will lose the 2023 presidential election if the governors withdraw their support

The national chairman of the APC made the statement at a meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, October 5

FCT, Abuja - Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the ruling party will lose the 2023 presidential poll without the support of its state governors.

Adamu said this at the opening session of a meeting of governors, National Working Committee (NWC) and other APC stakeholders at the party’s national secretariat on Wednesday, October 5, in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

Led by the APC national chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, members of the NWC met with the Progressive Governors' Forum at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that APC governors were reportedly aggrieved over the composition of the party’s presidential campaign council.

The development made the director general of the campaign council and Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, postpone the party’s presidential campaign kick-off.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The governor explained that the move was to allow room for the inclusion of more party chieftains in the Council.

Governors are commanders of APC's fortunes

Speaking on Wednesday, Adamu said governors elected on the APC platform are the commanders of the party's fortunes in their various states.

“We cannot make meaningful progress in the affairs of these states, particularly in an election year that is approaching.

"We cannot plan without the buy-in of our governors so that we can stand together, believing that we share same aspirations.

“We will plan together to see how best we can deliver the interest of the party and ensure that victory is ours in 2023 general election that is by the corner. That is the essence of this meeting," he said.

2023 elections: Reactions trail Adamu's comment

Abba Hassan said on Facebook:

"Of course, Governors are the backbones of the party, and they are the ones their support (is) hugely needed."

Eloo Mistai Cocel Agbasi said:

"Can those governors even win the states for themselves without rigging, as it stand now. So how are they going to win their states for Tinubu?"

Aguma Kingsley said:

"With or without Governors APC will fall like the Walls of Jericho."

2023: Tinubu to pacify Abdullahi Adamu, APC governors with 2,000 appointments

Meanwhile, a previous report indicates that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is planning to include an additional 2,000 members in the newly constituted presidential campaign council of the party.

According to the report, the move was aimed at pacifying APC NWC members and state governors who were dissatisfied with the 422-member campaign council.

Source: Legit.ng