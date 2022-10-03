The APC presidential primaries have long come and gone but the memories will linger in Nigeria's political circles

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, emerged the winner of the keenly contested exercise

After the primaries, some presidential aspirants who were hitherto prominent in the media space, have literally gone underground

FCT, Abuja - The keenly contested All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Monday, June 6 will remain evergreen in Nigeria's political landscape.

After the exercise, a former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinugu emerged as the presidential flagbearer of the ruling party.

Tinubu's victory seems not have gone down well with some APC presidential aspirants, while others have aligned with his aspiration. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

After his emergence, Tinubu visited some fellow contestants to persuade them to work for him at the main elections.

While some contestants like Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Yahaya Bello of Kogi among others, have collapsed their structures for Tinubu and decided to work for him, some others have practically gone into 'hiding' after the exercise.

They include:

1. Dimeji Bankole

Although, he was not really visible in the weeks leading to the exercise, Bankole, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, seems to have gone into hibernation after stepping down for Tinubu during the primary election. He was recently named in the APC presidential campaign council list and one would expect he will become visible soon.

2. Tein Jack-Rich

Jack-Rich, 48, is an oil magnate who hails from Rivers state in the south-south region of the country. He is a multidimensional strategic thinker, a motivator, and a strong believer in the greater Nigeria and this was very obvious to public watchers when he contested for the APC ticket. However, after he lost, he has gone quiet.

3. Ibikunle Amosun

Like Bankole, the former governor of Ogun state and serving senator stepped down for Tinubu. But, Amosun has since then stayed away from the public glare. Although, part of the reason is that the Senate has been on recess, but political observers say Amosun is not the type of politician that stays in the background for too long.

4. Rochas Okorocha

A serving senator and former governor of Imo state, Okorocha delivered a very powerful speech at the convention. Unfortunately, it seems the minds of the delegates were already made up. His last major public appearance was when Tinubu visited him and also recently when he celebrated his birthday. He has been somewhat quiet given his political stature as a giant in national politics.

5. Tunde Bakare

Bakare, 67, is a pastor and Serving Overseer of Global Citadel Community Church. He was the vice-presidential candidate and running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 presidential elections under the defunct Congress for Political Change. His speech at the election would be reference for political historians. He has returned to missionary work since then.

6. Emeka Nwajiuba

Nwajiuba, 54, is the immediate past minister of state for education, a position he held until he resigned after declaring to contest for presidency. He has been quiet but he is in court challenging the emergence of Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate and interestingly, he is also challenging the emergence of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

7. Ajayi Boroffice

Boroffice, 73, is the lawmaker representing Ondo North senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly since 2011. He was one of those who stepped down for Tinubu during the election. For a politician of his stature, he has been really quiet after that day. He is, however, expected to play key roles in the presidential campaign of the APC.

8. Ken Nnamani

Nnamani, 73, is an APC chieftain who served as the Senate president from 2005 to 2007. Before joining the APC, he was a member of the PDP representing Enugu East senatorial district and served until 2007. For someone so vocal about the APC's relevance to the southeast before the election, Nnamani has gone quiet after the primary election.

9. Ogbonnaya Onu

He was the first civilian governor of Abia state between January 1992 and November 1993. Onu was also the minister of science, technology, and innovation under President Buhari before he resigned to contest for the APC presidential ticket. His speech at the convention calling on delegates to ensure justice by voting the southeast fell on deaf ears. He has been quiet since then.

10. Ikeobasi Mokelu

He is a former minister of information under the military regime of late General Sani Abacha. He was the last presidential aspirant to pick the nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling party. His speech at the convention was focused on praising President Buhari instead of convincing the delegates. He was quiet before the election, he has gone back to the status quo.

11. Sani Yerima

Yerima, 61, was a two-term governor of Zamfara state who held office from May 1999 to May 2007. Thereafter, he served as the senator representing Zamfara West from 2007 to 2019. He is only visible when he is contesting for presidency which is fast becoming his favourite past time. He has gone back to hibernation after his failed ambition.

