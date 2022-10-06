The former minister of youths and sports, Solomon Dalung, has hit out at the chieftain of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode.

This is coming after the latter made a social media post on Tuesday, October 4, condemning the continuous comparison of Peter Obi of the Labour Party presidential candidate and his principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

In his post, Fani-Kayode stated that Obi's comparison with his principal is a "big insult and frankly reflects nothing other than the ignorance of those making the comparison."

He said:

"There are many former Governors, former Presidents, former Vice Presidents, and former Ministers in this country whose names barely get a mention any more in the public space, but Tinubu is and has always been a constant factor for the last 32 years!

"All this and much more and some have the sheer effontry to be comparing one Peter Obi who was Governor of Anambra state just a few years ago to the mighty Jagaban."

Ex-Buhari minister, Dalung aims dig at Fani-Kayode

Reacting to Fani-Kayode's post, the former minister of sports, Solomon Dalung, took to the comment section to aim a subtle dig at the APC chieftain.

Dalung referenced an old quote from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with whom Fan-Kayode worked as a minister of aviation.

Dalung wrote:

"President Obasanjo once said, "give FFK food, and he will begin to sing for you. This prophecy has been fulfilled here today. Nigerians now know the people to listen to in 2023."

