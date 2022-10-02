The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that he is hale and hearty.

Tinubu made this known in a video he posted on his Twitter page on Sunday, October 2.

Recall that many Nigerians especially opposition party members have been asking for his whereabouts since he travelled to London.

He said:

"Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well... Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One."

