Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has placed curses on a Twitter troll who accused him of being spotted with a prostitute.

According to the troll, he sighted the comedian unaware while he was leaving a night club in Abuja with some of his friends.

This claim has in turn sprouted into back and forth on Twitter between the troll and the popular comedian.

Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile Wanda, a Nigerian comedian, widely known as Seyi Law has made headlines after he got into a heated argument with a troll.

In a tweet that has now gone viral, the said troll, who has been identified as "Harry" said that he saw the prominent comedian leaving the night club with his friends in Abuja.

As maintained by the troll, not only did he spot him with his friends, but they were also in the company of two "oloshos" a popular Nigerian slang for prostitutes.

Seyi, who was recently described as an incomplete version of Baba Suwe was not having any of it and in turn took to Twitter to rain massive curses on the troll.

The comedian is now demanding that the said troll presents his evidence. Failure to do so will result in him getting caught up in a web of more curses.

This development has sprung a gazillion reactions on Twitter as netizens share their takes on the issue.

Netizens React To Seyi Law's Tweets

Following Seyi Law's response to the troll and his request for backing evidence, Nigerians are now reacting to both the troll and Seyi Law's tweets. Here are some reactions below:

@buddy466:

"The guy no worth your stress. He's just a troll."

@iamphredriquee:

"Ashiere you’re fighting the wrong battle."

@sirkeys01:

"Uncle Olosho."

@young_geniuz:

"You go explain tire."

@Stevekally1:

"Seyi you carry Olosho abi you no carry?."

@Tochukwu_Nj:

"But na u find trouble."

@Chekwube_joel:

"You have to swears first if you are serious,stop cutting corners."

Seyi Law warns Noble Igwe

It will be recalled that Legit.ng in the past reported that Seyi Law threatened to beat fashion icon, Noble Igwe

This succeeded his appearance on, Nedu's podcast, "The Honest bunch", where he publicly declared to beat Noble to a pulp.

The video caught the attention of many Nigerians on the internet, who waited patiently for the debacle.

