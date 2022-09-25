Uba Sani is not relenting in his quest to become Kaduna's next governor, a few months before the 2023 general elections

The Kaduna state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani has empowered traders with N20 million naira.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambata reports that his campaign also got a major boost too as the Arewa Traders Association in collaboration with the Kaduna State Traders Association from all 23 local governments across the state unanimously declared their support for his candidacy.

Senator Uba Sani has empowered traders with N20 million naira in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Nasir Dambata

Tinubu's ambition gets a major boost too

The group also declared their full support for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Sani thanked the association

While addressing attendees at the event on Saturday, September 24, the lawmaker thanked the association for coming together to declare their support for his candidacy and the APC in Kaduna State.

He gave a rundown of some of his efforts as a Senator representing Kaduna Central and as chairman, Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions through which he facilitated CBN interventions to assist over 12,000 households and SMEs with grants/loans to boost their businesses, following the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Sani empowers the traders with N20million

He explained that in order to further complement the efforts of the state government, which has already constructed ultra-modern markets, he has supported a number of underprivileged traders with the sum of Twenty Million Naira (N20,000,000) "that will help them secure the 10% equity to own shops in the markets across the state."

Sani assures of a better economy in Kaduna come 2023

While assuring them of his commitment to consolidating the efforts of the present administration in boosting the economy of Kaduna state, he reiterated his pledge to continue to facilitate soft loans to assist more traders who are in need of business capital.

He affirmed:

"Different speakers took turns to express their readiness for the journey ahead in ensuring the success of our great party. I also joined other party officials in receiving thousands of decampees from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)."

