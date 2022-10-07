A report has revealed how N26million was spent for an event to endorse Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The political event held in Ikeja was organised by APC members from the southeast region in Lagos

Apart from Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates were endorsed by the politicians

Ikeja - The Ndigbo in Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a town hall summit on Tuesday, October 4 where they endorsed the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the state governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the 2023 general elections.

The event was held in Ikeja, and attended by APC chairman in Lagos, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; the commissioner for waterfront and infrastructure, Arch. Kabiru Abdulai; Jude Idimogu, the deputy leader of Ndi Igbo in APC and president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Sunday Ossai, among others.

The Igbo leaders in Lagos are led by Governor Sanwo-Olu's aide, Joe Igbokwe. Photo credit: Joe Igbokwe

However, a letter seen by Sahara Reporters showed that the Igbo leaders requested N26 million to organise the event.

The letter was addressed to Joe Igbokwe, who is an aide to Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Part of the letter read:

“Given the level of contacts and mobilizations we have done so far with regard to the town hall meeting, we are expecting a minimum of four thousand five hundred people with PVCS who are members of our great party, APC of Igbo extraction in Lagos.

“We are constrained by the capacity of the hall at Ikeja, which is the venue (Blueroof) for the event, which is the reason for only 4,500 members comprising of the following.

“Therefore, with this number of people, we present to a very modest budget of approximately Twenty-Six Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira (26,400,000.00) only.”

Joe Igbokwe speaks on Igbo support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Speaking at the event, Igbokwe, who is the leader of Ndigbo in APC said APC is their party and their loyalty and commitment are to the party.

Leadership newspaper quoted him as saying:

“APC is our party. We have taken the decision that APC is our party. I will remain a patriotic and loyal member of this party, and our commitment will bring results.

“We are not into this party because of what will enter our pockets. We will continue to pay back to Lagos, we need to protect our investment.”

Yoruba group to 'Obidients': Stop campaign of calumny against Tinubu

On its part, a socio-cultural group, Yoruba Ronu has cautioned supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against ridiculing Tinubu.

The group stated the use of hate speech while promoting a candidate is not unacceptable and should be stopped.

According to the group, Obi should call his supporters to order and caution them against unacceptable behaviour.

Obidike to youths: No future in Labour Party, let’s build Nigeria with APC

Similarly, Obidike Chukwuebuka, Director General Conference of APC Support Groups has urged youths in the country to ignore Labour Party and support Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Obidike made the statement while addressing youth groups who paid him a courtesy visit in his home town, Nnewi, Anambra state saying:

“Tinubu had displayed uncommon leadership capacity as governor and would steer the affairs of the country for the good of all.”

