Former Governor Babangida Aliyu has asked Bola Tinubu to stop struggling to prove to Nigerians that he is healthy

Aliyu made this call on Monday, October 3, while reacting to the trending videos of Tinubu during his workout sessions

According to Aliyu, the flag bearer for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is the healthiest of the candidates

The presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been urged to take it slow on his effort to prove he is healthy.

The former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu, urged Tinubu while taking a swipe at Tinubu, and said that people who are healthy do not need to prove it.

Channels Television reports that the former governor's comment comes hours after the APC flag bearer's handlers shared a video of Tinubu's workout session on social media after his absence has raised some questions.

Babangida Aliyu said that Tinubu did not need to prove to anyone that he is healthy. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Babangida Aliyu

Aliyu who spoke during the flag-off of the PDP presidential campaign in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said he was looking through the national dailies when he saw a photo of someone trying to prove he is healthy.

His words:

“I was looking through newspapers today and I saw a picture of somebody trying to prove he is healthy,” he noted in a veiled reference to Tinubu’s video.

“If there is health, we don’t need to tell people that we are healthy, but we are aware that Atiku is the healthiest of the presidential candidates in this country.”

ASUU strike and Nigeria's economic woes

Further speaking on the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the former governor assured that the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar will end the challenges.

He said:

“You have seen what has happened to us, today our students in the public universities have been at home for more than sev­en, eight months. Our secondary schools many of them are so dilapidated that they cannot serve as secondary schools.

“Our elementary schools, there is no country that has over 20 million children out of school and you expect to be developed, only an Atiku Abu­bakar presidency can help us solve this problem.”

