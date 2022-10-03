Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele and Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka have both released prophecies on the 2023 general elections

Primate Ayodele stated on Sunday, October 2, that the winner of the 2023 presidential election will be one of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar

However, Mbaka said some persons are just wasting their time joining the 2023 race, adding that the vision God showed him must come to pass

Lagos - Nigerians have their ears to the ground for any prophecy on the 2023 general elections and who will eventually emerge as the next president at least for the next four years.

While the suspense and expectations are high, presidential candidates across political parties are fine-tuning preparations for campaigns ahead of the coming polls.

Ayodele said God is against the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Although there have been analyses and online polls which seem to favour some flagbearers against others, prophecies are golden when it comes to Nigerian politics.

2023: Primate Ayodele's prophecy

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church during an interview with the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, October 2, in Lagos spoke extensively on what will unfold soon.

God is against APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket - Primate Ayodele

Primate Ayodele started by saying that God is against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress and that any cleric who supports the arrangement will never have peace.

According to the cleric, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is not good for the country as it does not work for its unity.

He added:

"This ticket is not healthy for our nation. It is not good for Nigeria; it is not good for Christianity. There is a satanic agenda in that ticket which Nigeria will regret in the nearest future."

2023: Winner will emerge from Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku - Primate Ayodele

But speaking on who will be President Muhammadu Buhari's successor in 2023, the general overseer of INRI said God has revealed the winner to be one among Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar.

Claiming that he is only God's mouthpiece and is not bothered about what people will say, the cleric stated:

"I am not reading the situation of things politically. I am saying as said by the Lord. Among Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi, one person must emerge.

"Sometimes we work against God’s direction. If I say A will win, people will use it against me. I am not bothered. I am only answerable to God."

2023 presidency: Father Mbaka's prophecy

On his part, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministry, Emene, Enugu State, Nigeria (AMEN) in a prophetic declaration said some presidential candidates are only wasting their time joining the race.

Mbaka said God's vision for 2023 polls will surely come to pass even if it delays for a while.

His words:

“Many people are wasting their time in the 2023 general elections. God said I should not reveal it. But as it stands, many people are wasting their time.

“The Lord said that the vision shall surely come to pass even if it tarries, just wait for it.

“If not for the warning of the Holy Spirit I would have given Nigeria a simple solution.

“But just wait.”

Top cleric lists strange things set to happen to Nigerians in new prophecy

Ayodele had said that Nigerians would experience more hardship because the government is in debt that cannot be fully paid in the next six years.

The cleric made the comment on Friday, August 26, via a statement issued by his media aide Osho Oluwatosin.

In his “fresh prophetic warnings, " Ayodele noted that the people will start protesting against the economic hardship because things will be more expensive in the coming days.

