Primate Elijah Ayodele has again released prophecies regarding the state of the nation in the months ahead

The cleric noted Nigerians will experience more difficult times and the Army will go on strike considering the debt owed by the government, maintaining 'terrible times awaits all'

Primate Ayodele made this declaration through a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday, August 26

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said that Nigerians will experience more hardship because the government is in debt that cannot be fully paid in the next six years.

The cleric made the comment on Friday, August 26, via a statement issued by his media aide Osho Oluwatosin, PM News Reported.

In his “fresh prophetic warnings, " Ayodele noted that the people will start protesting against the economic hardship because things will be more expensive in the coming days.

The Force will go on strike, Primate Ayodele warns

The Lagos-based cleric added that the situation of the country is getting to a point where the police and army will go on strike because the government will not be able to pay their salaries.

He maintained that basic amenities, especially food items, will be so costly, and it will be difficult for citizens of the country to feed themselves.

The way forward

Primate Ayodele noted that if the government wants to come out of this situation, it must support homemade products, indigenous manufacturers, mechanized agriculture, job creation for the youths, and restructuring.

