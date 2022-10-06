Atiku Abubakar will win the 2023 presidential election, according to Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP

Ayu on Wednesday, October 5, stated that Atiku's assignment will be to correct all the errors in Nigeria

The PDP's boss also declared that enemies of the opposition party trying to divide it with lies will surely fail

Bauchi - The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has gone prophetic with the party's chances in the 2023 presidential election.

During a consultative meeting in Bauchi on Wednesday, October 5, Ayu said the PDP will return to power with its governorship, National Assembly, and presidential candidates, The Nation reports.

Ayu said God has chosen Atiku to correct the errors in Nigeria (Photo: @atiku)

Ayu boasted:

"All our National Assembly and governorship candidates will come back to the office. Having stayed out of power for eight years, the PDP will be returned to power.”

2023 presidency: Atiku's assignment - Ayu

Ayu added that God has taken Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential flagbearer, whom he described as a son of the northeast, to correct all the challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

His words:

“But today, God has chosen Atiku Abubakar, who is a son of the Northeast, to correct all the challenges bedeviling the nation and unify it.”

Also, speaking on enemies of the PDP who are trying to create division in the party with lies, Ayu said they will be disappointed eventually.

He was quoted to have said:

”There are enemies of the party who are determined to cause division among us by uttering all sorts of lies against us.

"I want to tell you that they will be disappointed because at the end of the day, members of this party will come out en masse and vote."

