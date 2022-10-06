Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a "wonderful family person"

Ahmad said this as he shared photos of the presidential candidate of the ruling APC spending some time with his grandchildren

The photos shared by the presidential aide on Facebook on Wednesday, October 6, have continued to attract reactions from Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has attracted reactions from Nigerians again as photos of him spending some time with his grandchildren surfaced online.

The photos were shared on Facebook on Thursday, October 6, by presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, with the caption:

APC presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Bola Tinubu, poses with his grandchildren in viral photos. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Facebook

"Good morning from our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu and his grandchildren. A wonderful family person."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While Ahmad did not state where and when the photos were taken, Legit.ng notes that Tinubu is believed to be in the United Kingdom (UK) at the time of filing this report.

Exactly what we told grandpa to do: Obasek's aide, others react

Reacting to the photos, Jack Obinyan, a former media aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, said:

"We don't know when the photograph was taken but this is exactly what we told GrandPa to do, spend time with your grandchildren, take care of your health and old age, the rest of us younger ones will make use of our God given strength to fix the mess in Nigeria."

Dauda B Abubakr commented:

"Atiku is busy unveiling his ideas & plans on how to make Nigeria work while d absentee candidate & his proponents are busy unveiling pictures to prove their candidate is healthy & strong

"Nigerians shine Your eyes. Besides, Bashir where is d priority on education u promised us prior to 2019 election?"

Taiye Omotola Mohammed said:

"The presidency is not a retirement benefit. He should go and rest."

Abdulazeez Idris said:

"Mallam Bashir go through the comments section and judge. 90% are not supporting your candidate there is possibility that your candidate will not scale 2023 general election."

"Tomorrow's President Insha Allah," said Usman Alh Tukur.

Nasseer Dan Birta Firji commented

"Tinubu for better Nigeria."

2023 presidency: APC campaign council member reveals what Tinubu is doing in the UK

Meanwhile, Tinubu is in the United Kingdom (UK) to rest ahead of the campaign season, according to Ayo Oyalowo.

Oyalowo, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said the former governor of Lagos state needed a few days off, adding that there was a bit too much pressure on him.

He made the statement amid the reactions trailing Tinubu’s absence in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng