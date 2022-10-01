On Saturday, October 1, Nigerians mainly of the Obidient team - supporters of Peter Obi, the Labor Party's 2023 presidential candidate - took to the streets of many states across the country.

These Nigerians in their thousands were in three different locations in Lagos - Lekki, Festac and Ikeja parts of the state - in support of Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Baba Ahmed Datti.

Peter Obi's supporters took to the streets of various states including Lagos, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom for their Obidient rally. Photo: @Omon_flossin @General_Oluchi

They were also in other states across the country including Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Edo Delta and Abia and Kaduna states.

Hitting the streets in their numbers the members of the ObiDatti group were mostly dressed in their custom-made t-shirts and caps.

Several of the ObiDatti supporters also had with them different sizes of banners and flags of the Labour Party and the Nigerian flags.

The rally by the Obidients team members falls on the same day that Nigeria is celebrating her 62nd Independence Anniversary.

While rallies by the team in other parts of the country were tagged 'One Million March', the Obidients decided that the Lagos rally be tagged, 'Four Million March' and the Lagos event trended on social media with the hashtag, #4MillionMarchForObiDatti.

Reactions by some Nigerians

Reacting to the activities by the ObaDatti team, Nigerians on social media said those in Warri, Delta state tried in its effort to outshine others in various states.

For Chibuok, it appears that the popular saying that Warri no dey carry last came to play in the Obidient rally in the city.

For a Twitter user, @takebacknaija01, Obidinets in Warri had a showbiz kind of an outing.

Another user, FS Yusuf, who shared videos from the Peter Obi supporters' march in Kaduna state said he could not explain how he feels about the crowd of Obidients who littered the streets in the state.

Legit.ng also understands that the march for Peter Obi and Yusuf Baba Ahmed Datti took place in London, United Kingdom.

A Twitter user, in her tweet, said:

"Even London is OBIDient.This is a global movement!!! #Obidients #TakeBackNaija #4MillionMarch4PeterObi #Lagos4ObiDatti #LagosRally."

In addition, members of the Obidient family in Kebbi state were not left out as they turned out in their numbers to support the Labour Party's presidential candidate and his running mate.

The same goes with Benin city, the capital of Edo state where members of the team thronged the streets in their numbers.

Another Nigerian on Twitter, Jude Chiji who shared a photo of crowded Obidient family members in one of the rally locations said today (October 1) should be declared ObiDatti Day.

He said:

"In my humble opinion, today should just be declared ObiDatti Day. In other words Obidients' Day."

In Akwa Ibom state, the members of the ObiDatti family hit the streets of the state in their costumes.

According to a human rights activist, Rinu Oduala, the people of Akwa Ibom added colour to the ObiDatti march.

Another user of the microblogging site, First ladyship, said the people of Akwa Ibom turned the ObiDatti march into a colourful carnival.

A still photo from the Akwa Ibom march as shared by a Twitter user, Emaemin Udoh.

Source: Legit.ng