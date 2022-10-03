Chioma Success, the little girl who joined a crowd of Obidents to campaign for Peter Obi has been rewarded for his moral support

In a tweet on Sunday, October 2, Obi made Success the poster child of his presidential campaign, stating that she represents all Nigerian children

Success got quick fame after she was seen with other Obidients singing and campaigning for the former Anambra governor

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is obviously impressed and touched by the support he got from a toddler, Chioma Success, who took part in a campaign rally on Saturday, October 1.

In a video shared by Obi on Sunday, October 2, the little girl who was lifted by an Obidient was seen and heard supporting Obi and the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Peter Obi has named the toddler the poster child of his campaign (Photo: @PeterObi)

Source: Twitter

Success was not just dressed in a Super Eagles jersey, she was also holding a Labour Party flag.

The former Anambra governor has named her the poster child of his campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking on his decision, Obi said on Twitter:

"The fight to take Nigeria back is for the sake of this little girl, Chioma, and for the sake of every Nigerian child - Amina, Yinka, Akpan, Abdul, Asake- including the unborn children.

"Chioma is now the poster child of this seminal campaign and process of national rebirth."

“Well done Obi”: PDP’s Omokri reacts as Obidients shut down Lagos, other states

Meanwhile, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, had described the rallies held across Nigeria by the supporters of Obi for the 2023 presidential election as great achievements.

Omokri said Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party, and his supporters called “Obidients” have disrupted the Nigerian political space.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, October 1, he noted that the movement was too strong to be disregarded and anyone who tries to do so is not politically conscious.

Omokri, a staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, wrote:

"The Obidient rallies at Festac and Amuwo were amazing. They are great achievements. Anyone who tries to belittle them is not politically astute. While Obi will not win in 2023, he has successfully disrupted politics in Nigeria. Well done Obi! Well done Obidients!”

Source: Legit.ng