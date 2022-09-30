The Labour Party says all its planned processions in different parts of Lagos state will still be held as announced earlier

The party's supporters are expected to converge in various locations in the state on Saturday, October 1

A Federal High Court in the state had given the party the go-ahead to conduct the rally in a ruling recently

Lagos - Labour Party (LP), on Thursday, September 29 said it will still go ahead with its planned Obi-Datti rally slated to hold at Lekki, Ikeja, Surulere and Festac town in Lagos state, come Saturday, October 1.

Governorship candidate of the LP in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, made this known at a press conference.

The 'Obidient' movement is the support arm of Peter Obi's presidential campaign. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The party’s flag bearer declared that the Obi-Datti Rally had no correlation with #EndSARS movement.

Tribune newspaper quoted him as saying:

“Fortunately for us, Justice Daniel Osiagor has ruled that the march can indeed hold and even in Lekki Phase 1. The participants of the march will not converge at the toll gate and that was never the plan but they will be allowed the right of passage on their procession to Falomo.”

2023: Labour Party to inaugurate campaign council

Meanwhile, Punch newspaper reports that the leadership of LP on Wednesday, September 28 disclosed that it would formally unveil the names of leaders and members that would form its presidential campaign council in a few days.

This was contained in a statement released in Abuja, by the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

2023: Isaac Balami dumps APC, joins 'Obidient' movement

On his part, youth leader, Comrade Isaac Balami has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the LP.

Balami who played a prominent role in the emergence in the APC before now, disclosed this in a statement.

He said he was dumping the APC because he shares in the pains of Nigerians over the inequality and injustice they have witnessed under the APC.

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

In a related development, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

