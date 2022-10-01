It's a fact that the young people of Nigeria are the most essential and vital part of the country’s electoral process.

They also constitute the largest part of the voting population in the country and the work-force for the process

A leading PDP support group has advised the youths on what to do ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The PDP New Generation has advised Nigerian youths to shun electoral violence ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The advice was contained in the group's message to Nigerians celebrating the country's 62nd Independence Anniversary and signed by its Director-General, Audu Mahmood.

Mahmood noted that Nigerian youths must take their destinies into their hands in the coming elections. Photo credit: @meetAudu

Source: Twitter

He noted that as the electioneering season sets in, youths will be courted for activities that might be detrimental to their future and that of Nigeria's democracy, but beneficial to selfish political actors only.

He said different political parties will offer different manifestoes on the challenges facing society, and possible solutions.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He, however, advised that:

“As youths, we must run a campaign based on issues that are of significant concern to Nigerians. We should avoid the spread of fake news and personal attacks. We must comply with the spirit of electoral laws.

“We expect our young people to market their candidates and parties of choice for the country in a non-violent manner. The onus is on us to shun these saboteurs who seek to destroy our present and future.

“The task before all of us is to allow democracy, which we cherish today, to flourish and blossom to the benefit of all. We should not make the mistake of 2015, we must shun sentiment and embrace experience, capacity and capability.

“Let us choose those who will take us to our desired destination and the promised land. Let us reinforce and VOTE for those who will unify us, rather than divide us. Let us campaign for those, who will take us from penury to prosperity.

“Let us put our weight behind those, who will see the good in us and include us in nation building.

“Let us mobilize for those, who will protect our lives and properties. At 62, Nigeria should not accommodate leaders with no plans for national development. Conversely, we have the Atiku/Okowa team to partake and follow.”

Mahmood stated that the Atiku/Okowa ticket has a better plan for Nigeria's economy, security, education and most importantly, the country's unity and progress.

He also assured young people that the ticket guarantees the involvement and participation of youths in government.

He added:

“The PDP New Generation with a formidable structure across the federation, remains committed to the task ahead of delivering 5 million votes to the Atiku/Okowa ticket and success of all PDP candidates across Nigeria.

“To this end, I call on all Nigerian youths, to arise and make Nigeria great forever!”

PDP New Generation asks Nigerian youths to speak through their PVCs

Recall that the PDP New Generation recently asked young people in Nigeria to get involved in politics and choose their next set of leaders as the 2023 general elections draws nearer.

Mahmood said in a statement:

“It is significant to us, because it is in line with the vision and mission of PDP New Generation of promoting youth inclusion in political activities and governance for a better Nigeria.”

2023: PDP New Generation to unveil National Youth Campaign Council

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the PDP New Generation is set to unveil the ‘first of its kind’ National Youth Campaign Council to deliver all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The campaign council structure will have young Nigerians from 45 years below, selected from across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

The youth council is expected to work towards the delivery of the presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of the PDP at the general elections.

Source: Legit.ng