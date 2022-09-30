Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has revealed the real reason why Nigerians are not happy as the nation turns 62

A few hours into the independence day celebration, the former governor of Anambra state noted that Nigerians are tired of leadership failure

The presidential hopeful maintained that next year's general elections present an opportunity and hope for Nigerians, only if things would be done right

As Nigeria marks her 62nd Independence anniversary, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi says many Nigerians have become tired and frustrated with the leadership failure that has continued to burden the country.

Obi noted that the 2023 general election presents a ray of hope to the people for a new Nigeria if things were done correctly, Vanguard reported.

As the nation turns 62, a few hours from now, Peter Obi says Nigerians are tired of bad leadership. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi laments bad leadership, sends a message to Nigerians

In his Independence Day message to the people, Obi regretted that at 62, Nigeria has little or nothing to celebrate. Rather, he added, the country has continued to struggle under the weight of corruption, bad governance and all manner of ills.

He lamented that instead of heralding progress and development, the people were weakened by poverty and hardship and further burdened by new forms of societal malady.

Peter Obi said:

“The time has come for Nigerians to rescue their country from the clutches of failure, rascality and corruption that have held it down for long.

“That is the true independence Nigeria needs. We need independence from economic brigandage, tribal and religious disunity, poverty and unproductivity, poor quality education etc.”

He however stated his readiness to move the nation forward, if elected, stressing, “I stand by my resolve to move the nation forward, from consumption to production, from sharing formula to production formula.

Source: Legit.ng