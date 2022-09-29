PDP New Generation has inaugurated executives and coordinators of its chapter in Akwa Ibom state

Uyo - A leading grassroots mobilization group under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), PDP New Generation has inaugurated executives and coordinators of its chapter in Akwa Ibom state.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Aniekeme Finbarr, spokesman of the organisation in Akwa Ibom, noted that the ceremony which took place on Thursday, September 29 in Uyo was well attended by the entire leadership structure of the group and dignitaries from all walks of life.

Members of the group being sworn in by the DG, Audu Mahmood in Uyo. Photo credit: @PDPnewgen

The Director General of PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood, in his remarks congratulated Akwa Ibom state for attaining 35 years of state creation and appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel for his massive strides in aviation, infrastructure and industrialization.

He commended the new excos and coordinators, while tasking them to return to their local governments and wards to propagate the gospel of PDP.

He charged them the group leaders to take the message back that PDP is the only political party they can be trusted to rescue Nigeria from the hands of this failed APC administration.

Mahmood also called on all Nigerian youths to unite as one and shun sentiments, adding that in the forthcoming general elections, youths must not make choices based on religion and ethnicity, but based on experience and capacity.

He said during the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Nigerian youths must will not allow selfish and desperate politicians to use them for thuggery and violence.

He added:

“We will not allow anyone to buy our vote, this time around we will not sell our future, we must secure and protect it.”

He further mentioned that amongst all the presidential ticket, PDP has the ticket that represents national unity, adding that if elected, the party's flagbearers will protect and secure the interest of Nigerian youths.

He called on all the youths of Nigeria to put their weight behind the Atiku/Okowa ticket, stressing it is the only ticket that will sail the Nigeria ship to the promise land.

Mahmood also charged the Akwa Ibom team to throw its weight behind a seasoned entrepreneur, Pastor Umo Eno as their next governor to sustain the wonderful legacies of the current administration.

The state youth leader of the PDP in Akwa Ibom state represented by his deputy, Sunday Essien expressed his excitement to be part of the new movement and pledged the support of the party to the group.

In his opening remarks, the Akwa Ibom state coordinator, Comrade Cletus Kufre in his welcome address, said that Akwa Ibom is the traditional home of the PDP and very ready to deliver PDP.

According to him, all the excos and coordinators are rooted mobilizers with years of experience in politics.

