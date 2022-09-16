Nigeria youths now have a strong voice in one of the country's formidable political parties and main opposition - PDP

The party is for the first time ever setting up a National Youth Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 elections

To accommodate young people, the council is expected to have over 500 youths with an advisory board of notable Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The PDP New Generation is set to unveil the ‘first of its kind’ National Youth Campaign Council to deliver all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng gathered that the campaign council structure will have young Nigerians from 45 years below, selected from across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

The National Youth Campaign Council is expected to have 500 young people on its advisory council. Photo credit: @PDPnewgen

Source: Twitter

The youth council is expected to work towards the delivery of the presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of the PDP at the general elections.

The council will have a chairperson to oversee the National Strategic Committee at the top, and polling unit managers at the bottom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Director-General of the campaign council will oversee the administration and operations of the entire structure with six zonal Deputy Director-Generals to help coordinate the zones alongside state, senatorial, local, ward and polling unit managers.

The campaign secretariat will be headed by the campaign secretary. Also, six spokespersons will drive the narrative scheme of the campaign council.

The Directorates under the campaign structure are to handle critical and specific tasks that will further reinforces the mission and objective of the campaign council.

The council is expected to have over 500 youths with an advisory board of notable Nigerians.

The official list of the youth campaign council is to be released in next coming days with a stipulated day for the official inauguration.

PDP Board of Trustees chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin resigns

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, resigned from his position recently.

Jibrin said his decision was made to ensure the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar emerged victorious in the 2023 elections.

The Nasarawa-born politician had earlier said that he was ready to sacrifice his position if such will bring peace to the party.

Adolphus Wabara emerges new PDP Board of Trustees chairman

In a related development, Adolphus Wabara has been named acting chairman, PDP BoT.

The former Senate president was also named the political adviser of the national chairman of the PDP.

Wabara, who was before now, the secretary of the PDP BoT, would be appointed to the presidential campaign council of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng