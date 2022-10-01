The Kaduna state APC 2023 governorship flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani, has described Nigeria's journey to nationhood in the last 62 years as one of a mixed bag of remarkable achievements and missed opportunities, notwithstanding that "the promise of Independence has largely been unmet."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a media statement to make Nigeria's 62nd Independence Anniversary on Saturday, October 1, the senator hailed Nigerians for their persistence in prayers for which the almighty God "is seeing us through difficult and challenging times."

Senator Uba Sani said the 62nd anniversary is the time to renew our faith in Nigeria. Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

Uba Sani, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, noted that one of Nigeria's biggest achievements is that "we are still together despite the threats of disintegration", adding that "the Nigerian people have displayed their resilience and willingness to remain within the Nigerian nation. "But we must address issues pulling our people apart."

Nigeria must make deliberate efforts to run inclusive administrations

The lawmaker further advised that Nigeria must make deliberate efforts to run inclusive administrations that "would give our people and all parts of the country a sense of belonging" so as to "build a country where justice, equity and fairness are guaranteed."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Turning to the challenges of insecurity, he said it was one of the factors helping to make national integration more of a pipe dream, lamenting that Nigerians were confined to their localities while warning that "without moving from one place to another, interaction would not take place, thereby hindering the building of mutual understanding.

He explained that the people have built trust, confidence and understanding through commerce.

He, therefore, urged a degrading of "the criminal elements in our midst, so that our people can have a new lease of life."

He then said:

"As we celebrate this Independence anniversary, we must prioritise the interest and concerns of the Nigerian youths. The future of the youths must not be toyed with. The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) must resolve their disagreements without further delay. Nigerian children must return to tertiary institutions and resume their studies. Any further waste of time may spell disaster for the country.

"I call on my fellow compatriots to renew their faith in Nigeria. Our difficulties and challenges are not insurmountable. We can get around them by supporting governments at all levels with useful advice and fully contributing our quota. Outsiders cannot do it for us. We must combine our energies, time, and resources to reinvent and reenergize our country. It is a collective task that must be done.

"I salute the good people of Kaduna State on this auspicious occasion. You have remained strong and focused despite challenges. I am in the Kaduna State governorship race to make a difference. If given your mandate, I will run a purposeful, progressive, people - centered administration. It will be impact driven, open and accountable governance. Join us as we take Kaduna State to higher heights."

2023: Huge blow for Atiku as thousands of PDP members dump the party, declare support for Uba Sani, Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Kaduna state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani, empowered traders with N20 million naira.

It was reported that his campaign also got a major boost too as the Arewa Traders Association, in collaboration with the Kaduna State Traders Association from all 23 local governments across the state, unanimously declared their support for his candidacy.

The group also declared their full support for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Source: Legit.ng