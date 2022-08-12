International Youth Day set aside to honour young people across the globe is observed annually on August 12

According to the United Nations, it is a day meant for governments and others to draw attention to youth issues worldwide

The PDP New Generation says for Nigerian youths, it should be a day they take a stance politically by using their PVCs to vote better leaders

FCT, Abuja - As the world celebrates International Youth Day, the PDP New Generation has asked young people in Nigeria to get involved in politics and choose their next set of leaders as the 2023 general elections draws nearer.

The theme for this year's celebration according to the United Nations is Intergenerational Solidarity.

Audu Mahmood, DG of PDP New Generation, urged Nigerian youths to get involved in politics. Photo credit: @PDPnewgen

Source: Twitter

Audu Mahmood, the director-general of the PDP New Generation said in a statement:

“It is significant to us, because it is in line with the vision and mission of PDP New Generation of promoting youth inclusion in political activities and governance for a better Nigeria.

“As discussions and concerns for future generations is tackled today globally, PDP New Generation congratulates youths worldwide and the United Nations for recommending a renewed intergenerational solidarity.”

He said to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); the PDP New Generation recommends the following:

1. The world needs to leverage the full potential of all generations.

2. Solidarity across generations is key for development of every nation, therefore we must all collaborate to foster successful and equitable intergenerational relations and partnerships to ensure no one is left behind.

3. Youths should be encouraged to participate in political and democratic process, for easy inclusion in decision making mechanisms globally.

He added:

“Consequently, in the history of our dear country, the millennials are the most marginalized generation. This is why the 2023 presidential election is monumental and consequential to every Nigerian youth.

“Amongst all the 8 presidential candidates for 2023 election, the Atiku/Okowa ticket remains the only hope for achieving the United Nations recommendation for an intergenerational solidarity.

“As the election campaign commences soon, we call on all Nigerian youths to avoid sentiments, and embrace only facts and realities. We call on Youths to create only positive issues and inject such into the public domain.

“On the day of election, we call on all Nigerian youths to go into the battle field with only their Permanent Voters Card. We stand against violence and other vices.”

Source: Legit.ng