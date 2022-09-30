The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is confident that it will emerge victorious in the southeastern region of Nigeria in the forthcoming general elections

This submission was made by the ex-deputy speaker, Emeka Ihedioha during a live telecast

He, however, accused the opposition party of attempting to cause a fracas within the top hierarchy of the party

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Emeka Ihedioha, the former governor of Imo state has given his own submission of the chances of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the southeastern region of Nigeria.

According to Punch, Ihedioha expressed his optimism during a Channels TV breakfast show ''Sunrise Daily'' on Friday, September 30, predicting that his party will easily defeat the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the southeastern region.

The former deputy speaker, Emeka Ihedioha dismissed talk about bribery allegations leveled against the PDP as he accused the APC of planting confusion with the PDP. Photo: Emeka Ihedioha

Source: Facebook

Giving his reasons why the APC will not do well in the region, Ihedioha stated that the party underperformed despite the opportunity laid at its disposal to improve the region.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The South-East people are respected across the globe. We have the best professionals in Europe and America, in various spheres of endeavour, be it in medicine, technology, engineering, science and arts, in law.

“In this country, we have shown that we lead the way in commerce. It is important that we are given the right atmosphere, the right climate to excel, to showcase our individual capacities and that is why we look for good governance.

“And that is what the APC has failed to give (South-East) so it is easy to dismiss the APC in the South-East."

Ihedioha speaks on PDP's crisis

When asked about the situation of the ongoing crisis within the ranks of the PDP, Ihedioha stated that moves are underway to reach a peaceful accord amongst aggrieved members of the party.

He said the flag bearer of the party, Atiku Abubakar will arrest the situation in due time.

Ihedioha said:

“We will get over this situation. Disagreements are normal in every home, in every family and so deliberate steps were being taken as a party. Calmly, we are resolving issues and by the time we come to the election, PDP will have put all its houses in order.

“I believe discussions and consultations are going on at various levels. I am very certain Knowing Atiku Abubakar very well, our issues will be resolved and the PDP Will give Nigerians the government they desire.”

"Opposition playing pranks with us'' - Ihedioha

When asked to give his take on the alleged bribery of some members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), he stated that all the events that ensued were masterminded by the opposition.

He said

“I am not a member of the NWC of our party, but the opposition is trying to play up issues. what did you hear about the APC? It is a party that operates like a secret cult. We (PDP) are a democratic party.

The former deputy speaker, however, admitted that he does have vivid details of what transpired but was sure that the matter will be resolved internally within the shortest possible time.

PDP wires millions to NWC members denies attempted bribery allegations

Meanwhile, the ongoing crisis in the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension.

A scandalous allegation making the rounds has it that the party bribed some of its national working committee (NWC) members.

However, the party through its spokesperson debunked the allegation stating that it was an attempt to cause confusion within the ranks of the party.

Adebutu loses as Appeal Court gives verdict on Ogun PDP governorship primaries

In another development, the Court of Appeal in Abuja has delivered its verdict on a suit challenging the emergence of Oladipupo Adebutu as a factional PDP guber candidate in Ogun state.

A three-member panel of the Appeal Court set aside an earlier judgment of the Federal High Court given in Adebutu's favour.

The panel unanimously agreed that the lower court was wrong to have declined jurisdiction to entertain a suit filed by Jimi Adebisi Lawal.

Source: Legit.ng