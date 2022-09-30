The Court of Appeal in Abuja has delivered its verdict on a suit challenging the emergence of Oladipupo Adebutu as a factional PDP guber candidate in Ogun state



FCT, Abuja - The factional governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Oladipupo Adebutu, has lost at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The Nation reported that the appellate court set aside an earlier judgment of the Federal High Court given in Adebutu's favour in judgement on Friday, September 30.

Legit.ng gathers that the three-member panel of the Appeal Court held that Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja (now retired) was wrong to have declined jurisdiction to entertain a suit by Jimi Adebisi Lawal.

PDP crisis in Ogun: What is Lawal's suit about?

Lawal in his suit had challenged the PDP’s utilisation of a delegates’ list in the conduct of the governorship primary election in May against the list of delegates who were democratically elected for that purpose at the ward congresses.

Delivering the lead judgment of the Court of Appeal on Friday, Justice Biobele Georgewill held that the issue in the case is pre-election related, over which the Federal High Court has jurisdiction.

He proceeded to make an order remitting the case to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for the hearing of the case on merit.

The judge held that since the trial court failed to decide the suit on its merit and the period of 180 days, for determination of pre-election cases, is still running, the suit should be remitted to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for prompt assignment to another judge for trial.

Other members of the panel agreed with the lead judgment.

