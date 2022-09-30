The ongoing crisis in the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension

A scandalous allegation making the rounds has it that the party bribed some of its national working committee (NWC) members

However, the party through its spokesperson debunked the allegation stating that it was an attempt to cause confusion within the ranks of the party

FCT, Abuja - The main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has admitted that it made payments of money in millions to some members of its National Working Committee (NWC) but debunked rumors that such payment was a bribe, Premium Times reported.

This revelation was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Thursday, September 29.

The rumours that the party bribed some of its NWC members have begun to spark outrage calling for the resignation of the national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu. Photo: PDP

Legit.ng gathered that the statement was in response to the allegation that some members of the NWC returned over N120 million.

Earlier reports had it that four members of the NWC collected the money but refunded it after media reports making the rounds suggested that it was a form of inducement on the part of the party.

Some of the names involved in the whole misconception include National Vice Chairman (South-West) Olasoji Adagunodo, the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; the National Vice Chairman (South), Dan Orbih, and the National Women Leader, Stella Affah-Attoe.

Alleged bribery fund meant for housing allowance - PDP

As contained in the statement, Ologunagba disclosed that the money paid to some of the members of the NWC was house allowance that was approved following due processes.

Ologunagba said:

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP states in an unequivocal term that no funds were paid into the account of any member of the NWC as a bribe for any purpose whatsoever for that matter,” he said.

“The Housing Allowance being referred to went through the due process of the party – in line with the Conditions of Service and entitlement of the staff and principal officers of the party.”

Alleged bribery: PDP confirms payment, says fund followed due processes

Ologunagba maintained that the payment made into the accounts of the NWC members were duly approved by the party hierarchies after undergoing due processes.

He, however, urged the general public and supporters of the party not to be swayed by mere rumours and fake news planted to mislead and cause misconceptions within the party.

Ologunagba stated that the fake news making the rounds has already triggered amongst party members and supporters who are now calling for the resignation of the national party chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The current development is a sequel to the infamous allegation made by Governor Nyesom Wike that Senator Ayu bribed quite a few numbers of the NWC.

Supreme Court declares Adeleke authentic PDP candidate

In another development, the Supreme Court has issued a final judgment in the suit filed by Prince Babayemi seeking the removal of Sen Adeleke as the rightful guber candidate of PDP.

The apex court in its judgment led by Justice Amina Augie on Thursday, September 29 dismissed the suit.

The verdict now solidifies Senator Adeleke's place as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the PDP.

