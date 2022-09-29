It's that time when politicians would be relaying their messages to Nigerians and convincing them with their laid-down plans

It's campaign season and the politicians are sure ready to reveal in strong terms what they intended to d for Nigerians if given an opportunity to serve in 2023

In the buildup o the forthcoming polls, the PDP standard-bearer, Atiku Abubakar has said his administration would prioritise Nigerian agitations if elected as Nigeria's next president

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that his administration would reinvent the principle of national unity that will reflect the peculiar agitations of Nigerians if elected in the 2023 general elections.

Atiku also maintained that he has set out five thematic areas that would be the building blocks of a new social contract with Nigerians, The Punch reported.

Atiku Abubakar says his government would tackle Nigerian agitation in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The former vice-president made the declaration in a Twitter and post after the inauguration of his campaign council and book launch on Wednesday night, September 28.

Atiku speaks on his plans for Nigeria if elected

He stated that his government would restore Nigeria’s unity through equity, and social justice to ensure cooperation and consensus among Nigeria’s heterogeneous people.

The PDP flagbearer further emphasised that he would build a strong competitive and prosperous economy, create jobs and wealth and lift the poor out of poverty.

He revealed the five crucial areas his administration would tackle in the video below;

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and shared their view on Atiku's agenda.

Vawulence Lørd wrote:

"Atiku is the next president of the federal republic of Arewa."

Anthony Chinenye said:

"To be honest,,,, Atiku is the next president of Nigeria."

Alarape Ridwan Gbolahan maintained:

"Atiku u are d next hope for Nigeria next president."

Sam Blatter stated:

"It is time of promises."

Vawulence Lørd urged:

"Go and stop boko haram first."

Source: Legit.ng