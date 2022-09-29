Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, was not present at the signing of the first peace accord ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The presidential hopeful was, however, represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima as well as the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu

Also, present at the event are presidential candidates of the Labour Party, PDP, and NNPP, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso

FCT, Abuja - Presidential candidates and chairmen of the 18 political parties have converged at the international conference centre (ICC) and signed the first national peace accord ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The accord is organised by the national peace committee chaired by the former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Bishop Matthew Kukah, The Nation reported.

Tinubu absent as Atiku, Obi join others to sign peace accord Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

The initiative was introduced in 2014 following the perceived threats fueled by the 2015 general elections.

How many presidential candidates signed peace accord?

Candidates present at the event venue included the Vice President of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima; the Action Alliance (AA) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore; and that of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also present at the occasion is the national chairman of the APC, Abdullah Adamu.

The presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was not present at the event but was obviously represented by his running mate, Shettima.

Fresh crisis rocks APC as Tinubu overrides Buhari, governors, other party’s decisions

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, has been reported to be sowing the seed of discord in the ruling party over the party's presidential campaign council

The presidential hopeful was reported to have singlehandedly reviewed the list that was generally agreed upon and made some changes by removing some names and adding another

Tinubu allegedly removed the name of the wife of the former senate president, Margeret Okadigbo, who President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated to be the southeast coordinator of the campaign

Source: Legit.ng