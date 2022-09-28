The governor of Delta state is certain the opposition PDP will record a landslide victory in the southeast states come 2023

The vice presidential candidate made this declaration during the unveiling of the presidential campaign council on Wednesday, September 28, in Enugu

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar stormed Enugu state on Tuesday, September 27, to campaign and also discuss the way forward with PDP stakeholders in the state

The Peoples Democratic Party’s vice-presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the PDP will win the five South-East states of the country.

Okowa, made this assertion during the inauguration of the presidential campaign council on Wednesday, September 28, in Enugu state.

The governor of Delta state said the calibre of people that gave their support at the stakeholders meeting in Enugu, gave him the assurance, The Punch reported.

There is hope, PDP will win all six regions in Nigeria, Okowa says

He also added that he experienced the same reception in Kano, saying it also gave him the hope that the party will win in the North-West and all the six geopolitical zones.

Okowa noted that the leaders of the party must be truthful and go back home to work for the victory of the party.

The governor further maintained that Nigeria was very sick adding that it needed a party that could heal it.

He appreciated the flag-bearer of the party for making a blueprint for the country, challenging other presidential candidates to do that not just appearing on television alone.

