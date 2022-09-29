The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reiterated that its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachukwu remains expelled from the party

According to the party, the embattled Kachukwu was expelled on the premise of anti-party activities

Similarly, the party has blocked all means of reconciliation between the Kachukwu and the leadership of the party

FCT, Abuja - The national leadership of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) has asked its expelled presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachukwu, to keep the party out of his "foolery", even as it denied any move for reconciliation with him.

The party had earlier announced Kachikwu's expulsion following allegations of anti-party activities, and disrespect for the party leaders among others.

The ADC has reiterated that it will not entertain a peace talk with Dumebi Kachukwu its expelled presidential candidate. Photo: ADC

Source: Twitter

The presidential candidate was, however, reported to have indicated an interest in reconciliation on one of the national television stations.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 29, the leadership of the party said since Dumebi Kachikwu clinched ADC presidential ticket in June, he has been using it to undermine the party and stagnate its progress.

The party said it has moved ahead and would not want to be distracted from its robust campaign arrangements for ADC’s over 1,980 candidates.

The statement reads:

"The attention of the leadership of ADC has been drawn to a circus being orchestrated by Mr. Dumebi Kachukwu, the expelled Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress. Our party is unaware of this purported reconciliation of the dispute in the party as announced by Dumebi and his co-travelers on AIT and various media platforms.

"It should be clear that since Dumebi Kachikwu got the ADC Presidential ticket in June 2022, instead of using the ticket to drive the party towards the Presidency, rather, he chose to undermine the party and stagnate its progress; and has been trying to hijack the party through the backdoor and to destroy all our efforts for reasons best known to him.

"There has never been any serious move in line with the constitution of our great party, ADC to resolve their case in the party. ADC is not averse to peaceful resolution of issues. However, we are a political party that believes in order, organizational procedures, and protocols. ADC as a party operates based on its constitution, the rules and regulations from INEC, the Electoral Act, and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Kachikwu remains expelled from ADC - Chairman

The party further maintained that the only chance for reconciliation is if there is strict adherence to the rules and procedures of the party.

However, the leadership of the party confirmed that the embattled Kachikwu remains expelled from the party and there is no going back.

"Peace is good and necessary, but peace also has its own terms and conditions. Peace cannot be one-sided as nobody claps with one hand, nor does anyone have a haircut in the absence of the barber. We therefore would like to sternly warn Mr. Dumebi to keep ADC out of his foolery.

"The party is moving ahead and would not want to be distracted from our robust campaign arrangements for ADC’s over 1,980 Candidates. We wish to make it categorical that Dumebi Kachikwu remains expelled from ADC," the statement concludes.

Source: Legit.ng