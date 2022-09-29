Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu state and senator representing Enugu east, has disclosed why his name suddenly appeared in the APC presidential campaign council list

The PDP leader, in a series of Tweets, disclosed that only the ruling APC did not rule out the south from becoming a president of this country in the 2023 election

The elder statesman, in his tweets, lamented that the Igbo alliance with the north has not always been working for the region, and there is a need for the southeast people to rework their mathematics in politics

A two-term governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, has described the position of the Board of Trustees (BoT)’s chairman that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently zone to the Southeast as “a bone thrown to my people”.

Nnamani lamented that after many years of loyalty of the region's people to the PDP, the party still found the region not worthy enough to have a shot at the presidency.

Nnamani speaks on PDP BoT, reveals why his name appears on APC presidential campaign council list

Source: Facebook

PDP BoT chairman can't replace southeast agitation for presidency - Nnamani

The senator argued that the region was given the slot as a replacement for his agitation for the presidency, which it deserves.

The umbrella party recently appointed Abia state elder statesman Adolphus Wabara as chairman of the PDP BoT following agitation in a bid to bring down the tension in the party.

The PDP has been in crisis since it conducted its presidential primary in May, where another northerner emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.

What will happen if Ayu did not resign as PDP chairman?

There have been calls to remove the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who promised to step down if a northern presidential candidate emerged from the party’s primary.

However, since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, a northerner from Adamawa, as the party’s flagbearer, Ayu has refused to honour his words, which has fueled the crisis more.

Some southern leaders in the party have vowed to boycott the campaign of Atiku if Ayu did not resign, arguing that the north cannot hold the party's presidential ticket and still have the national chairman.

How did Nnamani's name get to APC presidential campaign council list?

Nnamani, whose name was surprisingly found in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council list, took to his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 28, stating that the Igbo’s alliance with the north has not always been favourable.

He called on his people to restrategise and rework their political mathematics while adding that only the APC that says the south can be president.

Shameful to me. Octogenarians treated like boys!For the PDP,the Chairman of Board of Trustees was a BONE thrown to my people!A compensation for the Presidency of My Country.They say I am a traitor. Th Igbo children of Hateful Conception& Vile.Traitors don't cry for causes

Read his tweet below:

