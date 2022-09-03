Ralph Nwosu, the national chairman of the African Democratic Party (ADC) has bowed out the office

Nwosu left his position as the national chairman of the ADC after spending a total of 17 years in office

According to the 2023 presidential candidate of the ADC Dumebi Kachikwu, the move is in respect to the constitution of the party

The national chairman of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Ralph Nwosu has bowed out of office after serving the party for 17 years.

Addressing journalists on Friday, September 2, the chairman of the Kogi state chapter of the ADC, Kingsley Ogga, said his colleagues from other states have demanded the constitution of a caretaker committee.

Dumebi Kachikwu while reacting to Nwosu's resignation said the ADC's constitution must be respected.

Source: Depositphotos

Ogga who spoke at the end of the ADC's national executive committee meeting in Abuja said it is unconstitutional for Nwosu to have stayed on the seat as chairman for 17 years.

He added that the party chairpersons across 27 states are in agreement with the resignation of Nwosu.

These chairpersons are a member are bonafide members of the party's national executive council who have the constitutional power to establish a caretaker committee.

The committee will be expected to take charge of the activities of the party pending an election for a new national chairman.

Ogaa's words:

“For good 17 years, he has been the national chairman and constitutionally, it’s not right.

“We don’t want this party to crumble. They rated us as the third force. But today, the way they are handling this party, they are trying to kill it.

“Go to Kogi state and ask for ADC. We have a sitting house of reps members. We have been doing well in our federal constituency.”

ADC's 2023 presidential candidate reacts

Reacting to Nwosu's resignation, the 2023 presidential candidate of the ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu said he aligns himself with the position of the state chairpersons.

Kachikwu adding that the constitution must be respected said 17 years is a long time for anyone to have remained on the seat as chairman of the party.

His words:

“Yes. I am aligned with the position of the state chairmen in insisting that the constitution must be respected."

