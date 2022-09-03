Dumebi Kachikwu has been suspended by the African Democratic Congress few months to the 2023 elections

The party said its presidential candidate recently made misguided and defamatory video against ADC officials

According to the ADC, Kachikwu's negative actions have put in jeopardy the fate and prospects of all the party's candidates ahead of 2023

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu, from the party, accusing him of false, misguided and defamatory video he made and circulated, among other infractions.

This was revealed in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, September 3 and signed by the party's deputy national chairman (politics), Dr. Bamidele Ajadi.

Kachikwu was accused of blackmail by the ADC leadership. Photo credit: @DumebiKachikwu

Source: Facebook

The party said the decision was taken after an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Friday, September 2.

Part of the statement read:

“The NWC viewed with great concern the baseless and defamatory video made, published and circulated by Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, which was intended to disparage and impugn the integrity and image of a peaceful and transformation oriented African Democratic Congress and its national officers.”

According to Ajadi, Kachikwu’s speech in the said video contravened the principles and values upon which ADC is founded and the specific provision of Article 16 of the ADC Constitution.

Ajadi also noted that there have been several actions, publications and utterances in the past aimed at maligning the ADC national officers, which the NWC chose to ignore, for peace to reign.

He added:

“The NWC also noted that since the 9th of June 2022 when he was elected the presidential candidate, he has failed, neglected and/or refused to share with the party, any meaningful, constructive or reasonable Presidential Campaign Roadmap for the forthcoming presidential election.

“His negative actions and/or inactions so far, have put in jeopardy the fate and prospects of all our candidates contesting for various offices across the country.

“The committee of the whole house, in a very clear and unequivocal term condemned the said video in its entirety and described it as a piece of badly crafted blackmail and mudslinging, and thereby unanimously recommended his immediate suspension from the party from today, Friday 2nd September, 2022.

“This resolution would be forwarded to the National Executive Council for further actions.”

