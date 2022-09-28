Adams Oshiomhole has made a strong revelation about APC's flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's precise location

The former national chairman of the ruling party maintained that he had no idea if the former governor of Lagos state is in Nigeria

Meanwhile, on Wednesday revealed he would take his presidential message across the country while urging Nigerians to support his just cause

A Deputy Director of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday, September 28, said he is not aware if his party’s presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in Nigeria.

Oshiomhole spoke during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Adams Oshiomhole says he does not know if Bola Tinubu is in Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialBAT

He said:

“I don’t report to him everyday, I’m not sure if he’s around or not.”

Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the APC, said the party’s presidential campaign council was yet to be inaugurated because the president was away in New York.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the council’s chairman.

Meanwhile, Tinubu had reportedly left the country for the UK ahead of the campaign season but the trip has not been confirmed officially by his team.

