Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, has been reported to be sowing the seed of discord in the ruling party over the party's presidential campaign council

The presidential hopeful was reported to have singlehandedly reviewed the list that was generally agreed upon and made some changes by removing some names and adding another

Tinubu allegedly removed the name of the wife of former senate president, Margeret Okadigbo, who President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated to be the southeast coordinator of the campaign

Sources have revealed lingering tension in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was reportedly sewing the seed of discord in his presidential campaign council (PCC).

According to This Day, Tinubu, by deliberate machination, allegedly overrode President Muhammadu Buhari, his party leadership and progressives governors in the composition of the council.

APC presidential campaign council was originally structured to be driven by governors

The council, which was originally structured around the presidential candidate, the party and the president, was meant to be driven by the governors as they are expected to lead the campaigns in their respective states.

Sources revealed that Tinubu, the party and the progressives governors, had perfected the composition of an inclusive campaign council before they agreed that President Buhari should add his input, if there is any, as a mark of respect.

Buhari was said to have not just welcomed the idea but did as expected of him by making a few inputs.

Tinubu removes Buhari's nominee from APC presidential campaign council list

But after Buhari’s input, Tinubu was said to have singlehandedly reviewed the list, touching on some critical areas that the president and the governors had indicated an interest in and agreed upon.

An example of such in the list is where Buhari was said to have indicated an interest in Margeret Okadigbo, wife of the former senate president, whom the president wanted to be the regional coordinator for the southeast.

Buhari was apparently deferring to his late friend and running mate, Chuka Okadigbo, but in the same vein, putting the interest of the Southeast into the council.

The former Lagos state governor, who has earlier consented to the council list before it was taken to Buhari, removed Okadigbo’s name and, in her place, put the only female presidential aspirant of the APC, Uju Ken Ohanenye, when stepped down for him during the primary in Abuja.

